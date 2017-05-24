Home

State crisis forces amended A-C budget

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 13:50 casscounty2
Michael Kloppenburg

    The state budget crisis has forced A-C Central to amend its budget for the current fiscal year. Superintendent Tim Page detailed the new budget. It is still overall $10,000 in the black but the operating fund will run a $38,000 deficit.
    The culprit, according to Page, is $245,000 is state aid in various forms including transportation funding that A-C has been promised but have not been delivered. Page said that the “conventional wisdom” he is hearing is that if no state budget is completed by July 31, it is unlikely any will be completed before the 2018 election.

