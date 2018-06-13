Star-Gazette sports section earns Illinois Press Association Honor

Don Chipman, sports editor of the Cass County Star Gazette, received a special award Friday from the Illinois Press Association. Chipman learned his weekly sports section had earned third place honors among Division A small weekly papers.

This is the fourth award Chipman has received from the IPA concerning the Cass County Star-Gazette sports section.

Previously he has won three awards for his weekly sports column “Chip’s Corner,” garnering an honorable mention, a third place and second place award.

The veteran ‘Star’ sports editor began writing sports on the high school level back in 1976 for the “Illinoian-Star Daily” and continues to this day. Back then, there were no girls sports, no soccer.

And as the sports field grew, so did Don’s committment.

The Star-Gazette covers high school sports for the local area high schools including football, boys’ and girls’ area basketball, area girls’ volleyball, area girls’ softball, boys’ wrestling, boys’ and girls’ soccer, track and field, as well as area boys’ baseball.

“I am very proud and pleased to receive this honor from the IPA, as it is truly a “labor of love,” Chipman said. “I hope the readers of Star-Gazette enjoy reading the sports section as much as I enjoy being the editor.”