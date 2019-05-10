Star-Gazette earns 11 awards from Illinois Press Association
Fri, 05/10/2019 - 10:08 Casscounty2
The Cass County Star-Gazette was named the winner of 11 awards during last week’ss Illinois Press Association convention in Springfield, including General Excellence recognition as being among the best small newspapers in the state.
The first place plaques went to Graphic Designer Ashley Strong and Star-Gazette Photographer Brian DeLoche.
