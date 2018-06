On Saturday, July 14, St. Alexius Church in Beardstown will celebrate its 180th anniversary with a 4 p.m. Mass officiated by the Most Reverend Thomas John Paprocki followed by a church picnic and celebration at the Parish Hall.

At the present time, St. Alexius is served by the Very Reverend Thomas Meyer V.F., Pastor and Fr. Rafal Pyrchla, Parochial Vicar. Fr. Braden Maher will be joining the parish on Aug. 1, as a Parochial Vicar.