Springfield Illinois University announces graduates

Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:36 casscounty2

    Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2017 Spring Commencement exercises for the 1,957 eligible graduates Friday and Saturday, May 5-6 in the Vadalabene Center on campus.
    SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon Graduate School, and the Schools of Business and Nursing students Friday night. Ceremonies continued Saturday for the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and the Schools of Engineering, Pharmacy, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.
    The names of the graduates are organized by state, hometown, then last name alphabetically.
    Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:
    * Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)
    ** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)
    *** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)
    HS Honors Scholars
    MS Meridian Scholars
    Kassidy Stewart, Ashland, Business Administration, BS.
    Megan Lauzon, Rushville, Biological Sciences, BS.
    Alexandra Vaughn, Virginia, Public Health, BS.

