Some plants that are unsafe for pets

I was working on a PowerPoint the other day for an upcoming program on houseplants. As I sat there thinking about what information I wanted to include, and being a dog person (I have an English Bulldog who thankfully leaves my plants alone) got me to thinking about plant toxicity and animals. I have a number of houseplants as well as the plants in my yard and decided to do some research into what plants were ones that pet owners should be careful with if they have pets that like to graze.

Lilies (Lilium spp.) - These plants are highly toxic to cats and can result in kidney damage or kidney failure. What makes them so toxic is unknown but according to Dr. Lauren Eichstadt, a UC Davis veterinary pharmacist, says that complete kidney failure can occur in 36-72 hours after ingestion.

