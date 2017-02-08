Some favorite native plants

I was super excited the other day when I looked over while sitting on my back porch and noticed that my Cup Plant (Silphium perfoliatum) was in bloom. The common name comes from how the leaves are attached to the square stem in such a fashion that they form a “cup.” It’s a native plant to Illinois and I have a beautiful stretch of them along the one side of my house and here and there popping up in the backyard too. Of course this got me thinking about some of my other favorite native plants.

I should preface this with just because its native does not make it immune to disease or insect issues. For example, Ash trees (Fraxinus sp.) are native trees but are currently being decimated by an exotic invasive insect – Emerald Ash Borer - and unless treated will not survive and we are no longer recommending them being planted. There are also some native plants that really aren’t suitable for the landscape and don’t have problems but just aren’t good choices, such as Silver Maple (Acer saccharinum) which is a fast-growing, weak-wooded maple. So with that being said – here are some of my favorite native Illinois plants:

