Sinkhole discovered behind Meredosia school

A sinkhole has been discovered behind the Meredosia/Chambersburg High School. School board members were informed of the matter at their August meeting held earlier this month. Halverson Engineering is currently working with the village to find out why the sink- hole opened.

In other reports, new carpet and air conditioners in the classrooms have been installed and playground equipment set up.

All faculty and staff positions have been filled for the new school year and an open house is scheduled for this Friday night from 6 to 7 p.m.

The school board will have five open seats in the upcoming election.