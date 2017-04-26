Senior Connection event to be held

The Cass County Health Clinic announces Dr. Dominique Sanchez’s departure as of May 22. After that date, she will no longer be seeing patients at this practice.

Patients can arrange for care with another provider within Cass County Health Clinic: either Dr. Abdul Royeen or Emily Boyd, FNP. Please call the office today to schedule an appointment.

Should a patient want another physician to have a copy of your medical records, please contact the Cass County Health Clinic and request an authorization to release medical records.

