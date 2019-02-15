Security requirements to prompt changes at Cass Courthouse

There was a palpable somberness when the Cass County Board convened for it’s regular monthy meeting Monday night. A gavel and an empty chair rested behind the name plate that read “David Parish.” The empty chair was appropriately placed in the position typically reserved for the board chairman, a seat Parish occupied for 12 of his 32 years on the board. The former board chairman died last weekend.

