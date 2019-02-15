Home

Security requirements to prompt changes at Cass Courthouse

Fri, 02/15/2019 - 10:55 Casscounty2
By: 
Brian DeLoche

There was a palpable somberness when the Cass County Board convened for it’s regular monthy meeting Monday night. A gavel and an empty chair rested behind the name plate that read “David Parish.” The empty chair was appropriately placed in the position typically reserved for the board chairman, a seat Parish occupied for 12 of his 32 years on the board. The former board chairman died last weekend.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

I love this story and have used it often in my preaching. I hope you enjoy it.

Reflecting on the past – looking forward to today
Finding the missing piece to life’s puzzle
Is giving thanks really so rare?

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers