The Schuyler-Industry CUSD #5 Pre-K Program is offering a free developmental preschool screening on Monday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Washington School, located at 100 Buchanan Street in Rushville. To be eligible for Pre-K, students must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2017 and live in the Schuyler-Industry school district. Any child not age-eligible for Pre-K may participate in a birth to three developmental screening provided by Early Beginnings. All screenings are by appointment only. Please call 217-322-4311 ext. 109 or send an email to bwinkelman@sid5.com to schedule an appointment. Please bring a copy of the child’s certified birth certificate to the screening.

