    The Schuyler-Industry CUSD #5 Pre-K Program is offering a free developmental preschool screening on Monday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Washington School, located at 100 Buchanan Street in Rushville. To be eligible for Pre-K, students must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2017 and live in the Schuyler-Industry school district. Any child not age-eligible for Pre-K may participate in a birth to three developmental screening provided by Early Beginnings. All screenings are by appointment only. Please call 217-322-4311 ext. 109 or send an email to bwinkelman@sid5.com to schedule an appointment. Please bring a copy of the child’s certified birth certificate to the screening.

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Jurgens celebrates 90th

