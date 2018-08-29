Home

Scout Troop 125 conducts flag raising ceremony

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 19:28 Casscounty2

On a beautiful summer morning, Boy Scout Troop 125 raised a new flag at Walker Nursing Home on Aug. 11. Several residents were outside to watch the ceremony. Judy Fulton provided patriotic music.

The Boy Scout Troop 125, representing Ashland, Virginia and Chandlerville, conducted the ceremony. They included Jim Wilson, Scout Master, Vicki DeFord, assistant Scout Master, Alex Trissel, Senior Patrol Leader, Logan Cuban, assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Ben Werner, Scout, Tyler Trissel, Scout, and Connor DeFord, Scout.

