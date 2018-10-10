School collecting items for soldiers

The Beardstown Middle/High School is planning some upcoming events.

On Oct. 18-19 Mrs. Grant’s Life Skills Class will be conducting a collection drive for Operation Gratitude. They will be collecting items to send to soldiers overseas and writ- ing letters to the soldiers as well as making paracord bracelets for them. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>