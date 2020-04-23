School closings no surprise

Body

It came as no surprise to area superintendents when Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that school sites would close for the remainder of the academic year. The governor said that students would not return to their schools for in-person learning and that remote learning would continue for all pre-k through 12th grade students.

“I was not surprised at all,” said Beardstown School Superintendent Ron Gilbert. “I was almost surprised it took this long actually.”

A-C Central Superintendent Tim Page agreed.

“I expected the governor to close schools through the end of the year. I anticipated it because of what I had seen happening, especially in Italy in the news,” he said, “and because I had seen articles for the CDC that was recommending school closures for 8-20 weeks.”

Remote learning has been underway since March 31, two weeks after schools were closed by the governor on March 17.

The unprecedented situation left districts scrambling to devise remote learning plans. None had ever expected such a scenario. School staff had to determine what remote learning entailed, develop study plans, work out how to communicate those plans and distribute them to students along with providing ways for teachers and students to interact without being in a classroom.

