Savion Energy updates United Way on solar farm project

Developing a solar energy farm requires certain foundations to make it successful and Savion Energy, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has found an optimal site in Cass County.

Courtney Timmons, site developer, discussed the solar farm, which will be located two miles south of Beardstown, during the United Way’s recent annual meeting.

The three main needs are proximity to a transmission line, large tract of land and a market for the energy.

“This project has really strong fundamentals on those pillars,” Timmons said, “and it’s really, really a fantastic project.”

Timmons explained a project needs to be close to a transmission line with available capacity along with a point of interconnection, the most economical way to get power into the grid. Also needed are contiguous tracts of land, with at least 1,000 acres just to get started in order to provide enough power to make the project feasible. The third part is finding a public utilities company or supplier to purchase the power.

“Solar power is incredibly cost effective,” Timmons said.

