Santa plans visits to Beardstown

Santa will once again be at his house on Beardstown’s city square this year, however, he will be practicing social distancing.

Santa will be at his house Saturday, Nov. 28, following the Christmas parade; and Saturdays, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, from 1–3 p.m.

Santa reports he can’t wait to see everyone but says this year there must be social distancing so he can stay healthy to deliver gifts on Christmas eve.

Those visiting the Santa house should wear masks and stay 6’ apart standing in line. If visitors or a family member aren’t feeling well, they are asked to instead send a letter to Santa with their list.

He encourages everyone to have a safe and Merry Christmas!