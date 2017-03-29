Home

Sager benefit

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 10:50 casscounty2

    A benefit for Karen (Stambaugh) Sager will be held on Saturday, April 1, at the Lewistown VFW starting at noon. Karen was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2016. She has undergone chemotherapy treatment, surgery, and now radiation treatments. Due to Karen’s medical condition and inability to work, this benefit was organized to assist her with medical costs while she is fighting the cancer. The benefit committee is asking the community to join us in supporting Karen through this difficult time. A bags tournament will start at 12:30 p.m. Persons interested in signing up may do so from 11 a.m. until time of tournament start. Many area musicians will perform throughout the day. A meal of either a maidrite or hotdog, chips, and baked beans will be offered for a small fee. Desserts will be available as well. There will be raffles, a silent auction, and at 5 p.m. a live auction.

