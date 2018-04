The Church of the Nazarene in Rushville is hosting a revival Wednesday through Friday, April 11- 13 at 7 p.m., and a concert featuring singer and song writer Joe Arview Saturday, April 14.

Arview of West Frankfort will be singing at 7 p.m. Saturday and will be preaching and singing Sunday at the 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. services.

Pastor Fred Fritz invites everyone to attend the events.