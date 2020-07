Subhead potential for financial strain leads to establishment of "Go Fund Me" account

Anxiously waiting for a call — Ed and Chris Bacon relax on the couch in their rural Cass County home as they talk to the Star-Gazette’s Jan McGovern about Chris’ need for a double lung transplant. (Photo by Jan McGovern.)

As I sat in the living room of Chris and Ed Bacon’s rural Cass County home, one of the first things I noticed was the long tubes snaking their way around the room. Having had other family members on oxygen over the years, I immediately recognized them as the life-giving oxygen tubes Chris has to use every day. Last fall Chris developed a cold, as many of us do when the weather begins to change…