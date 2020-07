Subhead the ‘lady in the window’ ends a 47-year career

It’s Quittin’ Time! — With the clock on the wall reading 4:31 p.m, Rose Black closes the service window at the Beardstown Post Office for the last time on Friday, July 3, ending her remarkable 47-year career with the U.S. Postal Service. (Photo by Brian DeLoche)

The most familiar face at the Beardstown Post Office, that of Rose Black, will no longer be seen there. Rose has officially retired after 47 years and 7 days. Friday, July 3, was her last day. According to Postmaster Greg Duncan, Rose is retiring with 2,600 hours of sick leave. “That’s a year and one quarter,” Duncan said. “That shows how reliable Rose has been. She is always on time…