River Rat Golf Classic results

The results of the River

Rat Golf Classic hosted

Feb. 24 by Beardstown

Main Street are as follows:

Winners of the Costume

Contest—Cass

Golfing Grannies – Vonnie

Stambaugh, Cathy Benzil,

Rita Lindley, Gwen Icenogle

1st Place Golfers—

Dimpled Balls, 84 – Jacob

Dotzert, Terry Comiskey,

Mark Hagen, Allison Hagen

2nd Place Golfers— A

tie between OG Mud Bonners

(Herter Sales & Services),

89 – Dan Herter,

Kody Burgett, Nick Mc-

Combs, Chad Fischer,

and The Dirty Birdies, 89

– Brad Fox, Gabe Seward,

Mike White, CJ White

3rd Place Golfers—A

tie between Clay Street

Mafia, 90 – Steve Smith,

Jack Bell, Timmy Richards,

Cody Bell, and

The Fore-Nicators, 90

– Kyleigh Hutson, Ben

Slusser, Stephanie Brown,

Kevin “Old Pup.”