Home

River Rat Golf Classic results

Wed, 03/07/2018 - 11:50 Casscounty2

The results of the River
Rat Golf Classic hosted
Feb. 24 by Beardstown
Main Street are as follows:
Winners of the Costume
Contest—Cass
Golfing Grannies – Vonnie
Stambaugh, Cathy Benzil,
Rita Lindley, Gwen Icenogle
1st Place Golfers—
Dimpled Balls, 84 – Jacob
Dotzert, Terry Comiskey,
Mark Hagen, Allison Hagen
2nd Place Golfers— A
tie between OG Mud Bonners
(Herter Sales & Services),
89 – Dan Herter,
Kody Burgett, Nick Mc-
Combs, Chad Fischer,
and The Dirty Birdies, 89
– Brad Fox, Gabe Seward,
Mike White, CJ White
3rd Place Golfers—A
tie between Clay Street
Mafia, 90 – Steve Smith,
Jack Bell, Timmy Richards,
Cody Bell, and
The Fore-Nicators, 90
– Kyleigh Hutson, Ben
Slusser, Stephanie Brown,
Kevin “Old Pup.”

Lifestyle

Birthdays

Norma J LaMaster of
Chandlerville, formerly
of Beardstown, will celebrate
her 90th birthday on
March 8.
Please help her celebrate
by sending cards and

Birthdays
Couple to mark 60th anniversary

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers