Right plant, right place rules of thumb

One of the suggestions we usually tell gardeners is to have a soil test done, especially on new garden sites. It’s better to see where your pH and soil fertility levels stand prior to applying anything and leads to determining better soil management practices. Before applying fertilizers, what are the existing levels of phosphorous and potassium and are they at optimal levels or are they on the excessive side (or maybe too low)? Is your pH at a level that is suitable for the plants you want to grow? Better yet, know what your soil pH is and then select plants that do well in that pH.

Over the years I’ve reviewed numerous soil test results. Many times a soil test was conducted because turf wasn’t growing somewhere, trees were dying, or vegetable plants weren’t performing well, just to name a few. Was getting a soil test done a good idea? Most definitely! As I said above, knowing your soil pH and fertility levels allows you the chance to develop a better management plan. Though, more often than not, the reasons for why plants aren’t doing well (at least in this area) isn’t because of soil fertility inadequacies, but due to other factors – usually cultural or environmental.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.