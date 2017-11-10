Restoring Illinois’ natural past

To the uninitiated, the native plant area next to the Virginia High School entrance may appear to be nothing more than an unkempt patch of grass and weeds.

That reaction is shaped by America’s long standing love affair with neatly mowed lawns, carefully placed flower beds and a disdain for what they consider weeds. Of course, in nature there are no weeds. Rather, the word is applied to a plant at least some humans find undesirable.

