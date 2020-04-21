Respiratory Screening Clinic to Begin Serving Beardstown

A drive-up outpatient respiratory screening clinic to test people for the COVID-19 virus will open Wednesday (April 22) at Taylor Clinic, 100 W. 15th St., Beardstown.

The respiratory clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The clinic is open to anyone with a respiratory problem that could be COVID-19.

People coming to the respiratory clinic should call a hotline before they arrive. That number is 217-322-5218. The clinic’s services will be open to anyone regardless of their ability to pay. Translation services will be available for those individuals who need them.

The clinic is a joint initiative involving Memorial Health System, Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville and the Cass County Health Department.

“This respiratory clinic will help us protect and serve the residents of Beardstown and its surrounding communities,” John Kessler, CEO of Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital, said.

Healthcare providers will be stationed outside the clinic to screen patients and determine the appropriate level of care. The clinic will provide COVID-19 testing for those patients who meet the guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This community partnership is a great example of healthcare coming together to ensure the safety of the community,” said Jay Roszhart, president of the Memorial Health System Ambulatory Group.

If a patient arrives who has not set up an appointment through the hotline, they will be directed to a designated parking space, where signage will direct them to call to register by phone. The respiratory care screening clinic may also provide in-clinic assessments and additional testing as necessary after a telephone visit with the care provider.