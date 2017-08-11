Repaired and digitized World War I Illinois National Guard maps now available online

Secretary of State and State Archivist Jesse White recently announced that in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of America’s participa-tion in World War I, the Illinois State Archives has repaired and digitized 57 maps used by the Illinois National Guard during the war. The maps may be viewed by the public in the Illinois Digital Ar-chives found here: http://www.idaillinois.org/cdm/search/collection/p16614coll33/page/1

