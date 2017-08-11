Home

Repaired and digitized World War I Illinois National Guard maps now available online

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 11:36 casscounty2
Marks 100th anniversary of World War I

Secretary of State and State Archivist Jesse White recently announced that in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of America’s participa-tion in World War I, the Illinois State Archives has repaired and digitized 57 maps used by the Illinois National Guard during the war. The maps may be viewed by the public in the Illinois Digital Ar-chives found here: http://www.idaillinois.org/cdm/search/collection/p16614coll33/page/1

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Yates 67th anniversary

    R. C. and Ann Yates celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at their home on Oct. 8.

Duckwiler anniversary
Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers