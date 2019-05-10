Home

Recollections of working with an award-winning publisher

Fri, 05/10/2019 - 10:10 Casscounty2
By: 
Sandra Haschemeyer

 As I contemplate retirement from the newspaper business, I go back full circle to the beginning. My first newspaper job was at the Illinoian-Star working for publisher Dale Lewis Barker. Working for her from 1975 though the early ‘80s, she was a mentor, always supportive and encouraging. How unusual it was in that era to work for a woman publisher.
Dale was energetic and passionate about her work. She took her job seriously and did it with integrity but also revealed a lighter side. She could cover a news story on a governmental meeting and then turn around and write a humorous “commentary” on whether a toilet roll dispenser should have the loose end of the paper in front or back of the roll.

 

