Rate increase likely for CRWD customers, others

Recent developments in the regional water system centered on the Virginia water treatment plant means customers for Cass Rural Water District and other entities may face a water rate increase.

At the monthly CRWD board meeting, President Jeff Cosner reported that these issues were discussed amongst the involved entities at a regional water meeting on Feb. 28. Cosner said a need for Virginia to increase water revenue was discussed. The members of the CRWD discussed the likelihood of costs being passed on from Virginia to other entities and a possible resulting increase in CRWD customer rates. The members of the board ultimately agreed more study of the issue is needed.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.