Rate increase likely for CRWD customers, others

Fri, 04/05/2019 - 11:15 Casscounty2
By: 
Michael Kloppenburg

Recent developments in the regional water system centered on the Virginia water treatment plant means customers for Cass Rural Water District and other entities may face a water rate increase.
At the monthly CRWD board meeting, President Jeff Cosner reported that these issues were discussed amongst the involved entities at a regional water meeting on Feb. 28. Cosner said a need for Virginia to increase water revenue was discussed. The members of the CRWD discussed the likelihood of costs being passed on from Virginia to other entities and a possible resulting increase in CRWD customer rates. The members of the board ultimately agreed more study of the issue is needed.

 

