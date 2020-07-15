Randy McClure’s 46 years’ service earns ‘Hometown Hero’ status

Subhead from water & sewers, to streets, buildings and grounds, Virginia’s Public Works Director makes sure things get done

Chasing 50 — Virginia Public Works Director Randy McClure completed his 46th year on the job with the City of Virginia Wednesday, and has no plans on retiring any time soon. His goal is to complete 50 years working for the city that he says has “been pretty good to me.”

When Virginia Mayor Russell Decker hired Randy McClure as a city employee on July 15, 1974, he told him “You do your job and do it right, you could probably work here for 50 years.” He apparently knew what he was talking about. Forty-six years later, Randy McClure, Virginia’s Director of Public Works, is still on the job with an eye looking toward making Mayor Decker’s prediction come true. “I’m…