Subhead Three seek Beardstown mayoral seat; area school boards could see changes

Election news

With the passing of the filing deadline on Dec. 21, a number of races have taken shape for mayoral, city council, village board and school board seats in Cass County. It will be a three-way race for mayor in Beardstown as Alderman Tim Harris and newcomer Randy Pherigo have filed petitons to unseat incumbent Mayor Leslie Harris. There will be one contested race for the council seat held…