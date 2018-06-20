Program to provide free smoke alarms in Virginia

The Virginia Fire Department has announced a new partnership with the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, which will allow the installation of free smoke alarms throughout the community.

The "Be Alarmed" prgram allows local fire departments to acquire smoke alarms at no cost to the department or the community. The program will provide a limited number of 10-year smoke alarms for installation by Virginia Fire Department personnel. Once the initial supply of alarms are installed and documented, the department can request another limited supply.