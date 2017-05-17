Home

The Prince and The President

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 13:55 casscounty2
By: 
Steve Griffin

    Then the devil took Him up and revealed to Him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. “I will give You the glory of these kingdoms and authority over them,” the devil said, “because they are mine to give to anyone I please. I will give it all to You if You will worship me.” ~Luke 4:5-7
    In an on-line article published last week, CNN writes:
    President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday meant to allow churches and other religious organizations to become more active politically, though the actual implications of the document appeared limited. . .

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers