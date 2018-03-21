Home

Primary Election Results

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 16:53 Casscounty2
By: 
Brian DeLoche

It will come as no sur- prise to anyone that the No- vember race for governor will feature a battle of the billionaires.

Incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner will face off against Democrat J.B. Pritzker as each candidate decisively won his party’s nomination. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

The source and meaning of 'love'

A group of 4-8-year- olds were asked, “What does love mean?” Here are some of their answers: “When my grand- mother got arthritis, she couldn’t bend over and paint her toenails any- more, so my gra

Birthdays
Birthdays

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers