Presidential museum to feature ‘Holidays at the White House’

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s newest exhibit, “Holidays at the White House: A Presi-dential Christmas,” opened Nov. 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Holidays at the White House: A Presi-dential Christmas” features photos, vid-eos and original artifacts from four ad-ministrations: Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

