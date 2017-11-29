Presidential museum to feature ‘Holidays at the White House’
Wed, 11/29/2017 - 09:16 casscounty2
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s newest exhibit, “Holidays at the White House: A Presi-dential Christmas,” opened Nov. 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Holidays at the White House: A Presi-dential Christmas” features photos, vid-eos and original artifacts from four ad-ministrations: Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
