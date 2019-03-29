Prairie Skies Public Library to celebrate National Library Week April 7-13

The Prairie Skies Public Library District will join other libraries to celebrate National Library Week April 7-13.

The library will host an open house from 2 – 6 p.m. at both the Ashland and Pleasant Plains locations on Tuesday, April 9. An additional open house will be held from 2 – 6 p.m. Wednesday April 10, at the Gardner Township office at 1266 N Bradfordton Rd. There also will be a program presented by Prof. Charles Schweighauser on Thursday, April 11, entitled “Aristotle to Einstein” in Pleasant Plains beginning at 6 p.m.

National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are often at the heart of their cities, towns, schools and campuses. They have public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.