The Prairie Skies Public

Library District will host

its Spring Fling from 10

a.m. - 12. p.m. March 16 in

Ashland.

The event will feature

Tim Kelly from Ashland

and his Irish melodies

and Irish humor. The A-C

Central Band and Chorus

will perform with music

and singing. Bill Grant of

Pleasant Plains will play

the guitar as the event will

celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.