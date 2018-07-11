Prairie Skies Library continues “Reading Takes You Everywhere.”

The Prairie Skies Public Library will continue its summer reading program – “Reading Takes You Everywhere” – on July 16 and feature adventures taking one back in time a thousand years.

The program will be presented by The Shire of Swordcliff, based in Springfield, which is dedicated to researching and recreating pre-17th century European history. The program will feature knights and ladies-in-waiting, the clash of blades, dances of long ago, and ancient skills.