Prairie Skies to feature mobile zoo on June 9

On July 9 the Prairie Skies Public Library’s summer reading program – “Reading Takes You Everywhere” – will explore the animal kingdom.

Wild Times Exotics is coming back again this year to continue the adventures of the summer reading program. It is a mobile zoo with a handson approach to teaching about animals.