Prairie Skies to begin summer reading program

Wed, 05/30/2018 - 15:48 Casscounty2

The Prairie Skies summer reading program,“Reading Takes You Everywhere,” will begin at the Prairie Skies Public Library District on Monday, June 4. Registration will start at 10 a.m. at the Ashland location, 125 W. Editor, and at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant Plains location, 555 Buckeye Rd.

Registrants will find out what is going to happen over the summer, get instruction about reading logs and other information. Participants will get a bag with everything needed to start the program.

