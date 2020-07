Making things happen — Chandlerville’s Porscha Stone is a driving force in her community, getting things done in the school, making things happen in its parks and in the community in general. (Photo by Brian DeLoche.)

At a young age, Porscha Stone was already getting a taste for community involvement. It was certainly something she would carry into adulthood. Growing up, she recalls going with her mother to deliver Meals on Wheels. “As a little girl, I used to go with her and help with the Meals on Wheels when that was in Chandlerville,” Porscha said. “I remember going to the senior citizens’ homes…