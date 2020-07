Subhead Beardstown’s Audra Elam wages battle to prevent deportation

Homeward bound — Beardstown’s Audra Elam is pictured with her dog “Socrates” in a photo taken in Togo, where she served as a Peace Corps volunteer (Photo submitted.)

After a week-long, contentious struggle in which a local resident successfully fought to save her pet from deportation to Africa, the dog, Socrates (pronounced So-crates) is doing well – as is his owner. “He is doing great,” said owner Audra Elam, 27, of Beardstown. “I have been calling Ark, which is the facility he’s being held at, every day. They keep me updated and let me know how he’s…