Subhead JBS announces $2.5 million investment in Beardstown’s future

JBS

At a time when many communities are struggling to find ways to replace revenue lost as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, Beardstown’s community leaders will be faced with an entirely different situation. A team of community leaders, working with JBS leadership, will have to decide how best to spend $2.5 million in Beardstown. JBS USA announced plans Wednesday morning to invest $2.5 million to…