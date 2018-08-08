Park District forms tackle football program for Beardstown youth

The Beardstown Park District will hold a Youth Tackle Football program for 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th graders. Youngsters will be properly equipped with helmetsandmouthpieces, shoulder and leg pads, and jerseys to safely learn football.

Third and fourth graders will be divided into teams and play intrasquad games. Fifth and sixth graders will be divided into teams to form a separate league as well as having a chance to make a travel team to play other local towns of fifth and sixth graders, if games can be scheduled.

First practice will be Aug. 22. Registration must be completed and fees paid before first practice. Players are required to pick up equipment and practice schedule either Monday, Aug. 20, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. or Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Forms are available at the park district office at Armory. Call 323-2555 with questions.