The Junior Miss Pagent will help start off the 52nd Virginia BBQ on Friday, June 1, at 6:15 p.m. following the opening ceremonies at 6 p.m.

The young ladies will put on a dance, fashion show, appear in their formal gown and answer a question.

The contestants are Breanna Behrends, Kaylee Brown, Chelsea Bell, Mia Brunk- Minor, and Katelyn Bailey. See schedule on page 7.