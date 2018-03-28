Pact taking applications for Head Start, Early Start

PACT for West Central Illinois is accepting applications for the 2018/19 program year for pregnant women and children ages birth to four who live in Brown, Cass, Hancock, McDonough, Pike, Schuyler, Scott, and rural Adams counties.

Through Head Start and Early Head Start, PACT provides education, health, social services, and parent involvement. The parent engagement component emphasizes parents as the primary educator of their children. The health services include parent education, child health examinations, and where necessary, follow-up treatment in medical, dental, nutrition, and mental health for each Head Start and Early Head Start child. Services are provided either through weekly home visits with regular group experiences for the children and parents or by daily classes.