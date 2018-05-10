Online registration available for Performing Arts Camp

Registration for the Green Pastures Christian Performing Arts Camp is now open online. The two-day Christian experience for youth from 5-12 grades will be held during three weekends in June.

Registrants may choose one of three available weekends: June 8-9; June 15-16; or June 22-23.

Each weekend begins at 8 a.m. on Friday and ends at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The camps include dance, mime, drama, music, art, worship and small group discussions. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>