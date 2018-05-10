Home

Online registration available for Performing Arts Camp

Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:27 Casscounty2

Registration for the Green Pastures Christian Performing Arts Camp is now open online. The two-day Christian experience for youth from 5-12 grades will be held during three weekends in June.

Registrants may choose one of three available weekends: June 8-9; June 15-16; or June 22-23.

Each weekend begins at 8 a.m. on Friday and ends at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The camps include dance, mime, drama, music, art, worship and small group discussions.

