Nordsiek marks five years with Petefish bank

In August of 2013 after graduating from Illinois State University, Jordan Nordsiek was hired by Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank as a mortgage processor. This August will mark her 5th year with the organization.

“I love working for a company that is constantly growing and provides plenty of opportunity for advancement,” Jordan said. “I’m lucky to be surrounded by a great group of people that makes coming to work a fun experience.”

Jordan, who has shown a strong work ethic and willingness to succeed, quickly moved into the position of mortgage processing supervisor and underwriter. Her hard work and diligence has helped to keep the mortgage department functioning at its peak, according to PS&Co.