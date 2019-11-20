No cannabis for village of Chapin
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 10:37 Casscounty2
Village Trustees in Chapin said no to recreational cannabis within the village in 2020, due to overwhelmingly negative results from a survey of residents. Results indicated the majority of residents were opposed to recreational and medicinal dispensaries within the village as well as indoor cultivation centers. The board also denied manufacturing facilities and cannabis cafes and smoking lounges.
