New True Value owners hold ribbon cutting
Wed, 09/20/2017
The Beardstown Chamber would like to congratulate the new owners of True Value Hardware. George Bishop and Steve Heiderscheit have purchased this established business and will continue to provide the same longstanding services and product lines that customers depend on.
George and Steve marked the start of their new endeavor by having a ribbon cutting ceremony.
