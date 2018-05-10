New Hope 5K run/walk set for Saturday

The Cass County Mental Health’s NEW HOPE Program will host its 5th annual NEW HOPE 5K Run/Walk Saturday, May 12. The race starts near the intersection of State and Main streets in Beardstown.

Check-in begins at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. Registration forms are available at CCMH, 121 E. 2nd St., Beardstown. For more information, call 323-2980.