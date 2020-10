One big, heavy gate, one bigger heavier crane — The first of four new miter gates was lowered into position at the LaGrange Lock Saturday morning. The gate measuring 63 feet wide and 24 feet tall and weighing 110 tons, was lowered into place by a $33 million crane capable of lifting one million pounds. (Photo by Brian DeLoche)

With the fall harvest season now in full swing, and a mid-October completion deadline looming,work on upgrading the LaGrange Lock & Dam project continues at a furious pace. “Right now we’re on schedule to meet our opening target date of Oct. 13,” said Jeff Shepherd, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). “We’re working 24 hours per day, seven days per week right now to meet that…